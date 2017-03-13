Kandhkot - Hindu community on Sunday celebrated Holi, the Festival of Colours, with zeal and zest across Kashmore.

Members of the community threw water and colours at each other to mark the occasion, which is known as the day when good triumphed over the evil.

Holi is usually celebrated in the open and huge grounds where people gather and enjoy by sprinkling different water-based colours at each other throughout the day while young people also consume Bhang, the traditional drink that intoxicates, and remain busy in dancing, whereas children throng to markets and shops for collecting pocket money from shopkeepers and run here and there whole the day.

In this connection, people of Marwari Community also arranged a celebratory event in Marwari area where members of the community performed Dandhiya Dance, sung traditional hojamalo songs, religious bhajans and sprayed different colours into the air. On the occasion, renowned social activist and minority councillor of Municipal Committee Kandhkot Raja Gopi Chand and others told that it was a religious and spiritual festival and they celebrated the day at the end of winter.

They said it was a worship day for the Hindus, as their elders, youngsters, women and even children go to temples and other religious places to offer prayers for relatives, friends, family members and also for beloved homeland. They further said that Holi brought a message of peace for them and gave a lesson of unity and love. Regarding the security arrangements, people of the Hindu community told this scribe that there was no problem of security as they were celebrating the festival freely.

Fire reduces shoe shop to ashes

A shoe shop was completely gutted due to short- circuiting here late Saturday night. A wholesale of shoes, situated at main shahi bazzar Kandhkot, was completely gutted due to short-circuiting.

After having learnt about the incident, fire brigade vans reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Darwesh Kumar, owner of the shop, told reporters, “I was at my house when I heard about the incident and as soon as arrived I saw everything in my shop burnt to ashes. I don't know how it was gutted whereas all stock of shoes and other valuables were burnt to ashes.”

He added that he did not have enough money with him for further investment.

“I appeal to the government for compensation and help,” he implored.

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Dr Hafeez Ahmed Sial, Assistant Commissioner Zulfiqar Al Daudpota along with Personal Assistant Ahmed Khoso also visited the spot.