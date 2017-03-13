KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has urged fresh engineering graduates to play their due role in progress and development of Pakistan and transform the country into a Islamic welfare state.

He expressed these views while addressing a "career guidance seminar for young engineers" at a local hotel here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naeem said that engineers played a vital role in progress and development of any country and in a state like Pakistan the role of all professionals in general and engineers in particularly had a significant importance. He said that the JI had been trying to bring a peaceful revolution to convert Pakistan into a prosperous Islamic country. He was of the view that professional engineers should join the noble struggle for the sake of future of the next generations of Pakistan.

The JI leader said the prevailing situation was a bit bleak but the future of Pakistan would be bright because youngsters, who accounted for more than 60 percent of the Pakistani population, were enthusiastic about change the fate of the country. He hailed the role the Pakistan Engineers Forum and praised the organisers for holding such a meaningful programme. He asked the participants, mostly young engineers, to follow the teachings of Islam so as to achieve success both in this world and hereafter.

Talking about the domestic situation, he said that corruption and incompetent rulers had ruined the infrastructure of the country. He said that young professionals should come forward with a new resolve to build the country. Presenting the example of Turkey, he urged engineers to remain loyal to their conscience.

Earlier, Pakistan Engineers Council Sindh Vice President Mumtaz Shaikh, Pakistan Engineers Forum Karachi President Azizuddin Zafar, Hinbo Pak's former chief Muhammad Akram, Training Impact CEO Haris Mahmood and E&E Expert CEO Hafiz Furqan expressed their views on various issues pertaining to career of professional engineers.

A group discussion was also held on the occasion during which Saeed-ur-Rehman, Hafiz Muzamil and Hafiz Furqan shared their expertise with the participants.