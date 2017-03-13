KARACHI - Nearly a dozen hardcore terrorists associated with a banned sectarian outfit that are currently in the custody of law enforcement agencies have threatened investigation officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), jail staff and judges with consequences.

Counter-Terrorism Department investigators have informed their high-ups of the threats. “It has been learnt from reliable sources that 13 members of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, who were recently shifted from Sukkur Central Jail to Karachi Central Jail, are constantly threatening judges, jail staff and investigation officers of the CTD with consequences. DSP Syed Waqar Ali Shah of the Investigation Wing, Syed Bazahat Ali of the Sectarian Terrorist Intelligence Group and Sub-Inspector Shoaib Qureshi are the CTD investigators who are being threatened by the militants of the banned outfit,” according to a letter written by CTD officials to their high ups.

“And it is clear that the return of these criminals to Karachi has emboldened them, as they are in contact with their source network. The presence of these terrorists in Karachi also increases the risk of their supporters targeting the CTD officials concerned, as well as jail staff. It has come to my personal knowledge that these terrorists claim to have killed the brother of Prisons IG Nusrat Mangan and intimidate the jail staff by reminding them of this fact. Furthermore, there has been at least one incident where an anti-terrorism court judge has been abused in an open court while reading out a sentence. Both jail and judicial staff is too scared to report such behaviour to their high ups,” the letter says.

The militants who have threatened the CTD investigators, jail staff and judged are Mehmood Babar alias Durki Shah, Maulvi Saeed Anwar, Akhtar Zaman, Waseem alias Barodi, Hafiz Qasim Rasheed, Azeem Shaikh, Fareedullah, Qari Inayat, Khalid Memon, Tehseen, Shahnawaz alias Shani, Tahir alias Jimmy and Sami alias Mota.