KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the federal government to take necessary measures to make the 6th population census credible.

In a letter to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the chief minister said that a mechanism should be developed to make the block-wise information collected during the census process on a daily basis accessible to the general public.

The chief minister said, “The exercise of taking the 6th population census is a gigantic task, which requires concentrated efforts and resources. It is extremely important to accurately count our citizens, as our fiscal and other planning is based on this data. We need to ensure that each and every citizen is counted and that there is no exaggeration of numbers.”

The chief minister wrote to Dar that it was imperative that this exercise was conducted in an efficient and transparent manner to reflect the true picture. He further said in his letter that “this is necessary to ensure restoration of the trust and confidence of people in the census”.

The chief minister said that in order to take the 6th population census in a credible manner, according to the parameters of the law, some necessary measures must be taken. He also gave some recommendations to the federal finance minister. “The summary of the block-wise census information, which will be compiled on a daily basis on the population census form REN-2, shall be made accessible to the general public by hosting it on the website of the Statistics Division. It should also be made available in the office of the district census officer for public scrutiny,” he said.

The chief minister’s second recommendation said, “A mechanism needs to be devised to allow the general public to lodge their complaints before the exercise is finalised. A body can be formed at the federal/provincial levels for redressal of these grievances.”

The third recommendation Syed Murad Ali Shah gave in his letter to the finance minister says, “The compulsory condition of having CNIC to be counted needs to be relaxed. There are many other forms of identification available to prove the identity of the people that can be utilised in case of the persons who do not have CNICs.”

The chief minister said that he looked forward to a positive response from the federal government on a mechanism to make the census credible. “This will ensure that the exercise is conducted in a transparent manner and becomes acceptable to all,” the letter concludes.