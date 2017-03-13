KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Karachi Division President Asif Hasnain on Sunday held the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) responsible for the miserable condition of Karachi.

He said that both parties jointly created an alarming situation in the port city. Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) along with PSP Vice President Adil Siddiqui, he drew media’s attention to the conditions in Karachi and said that PPP and MQM remained in power, but did not bother to resolve the issues. Now the situation has gone from bad to worse. People want solution to their problems and the PSP has emerged as a new sign of hope for the people of the country and Karachi, he said. No one can deny the services of PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal during his tenure as mayor. He will bring the people of Karachi out of the miserable conditions once again, Asif said.

At the last public gathering, the PSP Karachi president said, the party chairman had given a 30-day deadline to rulers to resolve the issues.

He said the PSP was trying to avoid a protest drive keeping in view the current security situation in the country. He said that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s cleanliness drive failed to achieve any milestone, as the situation in the city was deteriorating day by day. Water and sewage issues are waiting to be resolved and nothing has been done so far to lift the garbage from every corner of the city, he said. The mayor should accept the reality and go home instead of spending people`s money on his luxuries, he said. He accused the Karachi mayor of getting commission on development projects.