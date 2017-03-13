KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders have said that provincial rulers have shown a “shameless attitude” instead of supporting city mayor’s 100-day cleanliness campaign in the Sindh capital.

Responding to remarks of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders, especially Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Saeed Ghani, against the city mayor, MQM-P Coordination Committee member Faisal Sabzwari lambasted the PPP leadership during a press conference at the party headquarters in PIB Colony on Sunday. Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, District Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi and District East Chairman Moid Anwar were also present.

Sabzwari said the PPP had lost its credibility and now it was using the name of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto to continue its “corrupt rule” in the province. If the MQM-P is behind encroachments in the city, why have the provincial rulers remained silent on this issue for so long? Why did not the government proceed and get cases registered against the MQM-P leadership, he asked?

He said the PPP had been ruling the province for years and it introduced the culture of selling government jobs in Pakistan.

At least the MQM-P has not done any such thing, he said. People know who appointed political workers to key posts at provincial departments in violation of merit, he said.

Sabzwari said the PPP had adopted a biased attitude towards urban centres of the province. It not only left Karachi in a miserable condition but also allocated a huge budget earned from the port city for rural areas of Sindh, he said. Despite this, no development has been witnessed in rural areas of the province, he said. He also mentioned during the press conference embezzlement of funds allocated for development projects in Larkana.

Drawing attention to the water crisis in Karachi, he said that people of Karachi had been deprived of safe drinking water for long and now only five percent of the total water of the province was being supplied to Karachi.

It is an alarming situation, he said. The PPP was never interested in development of Karachi and it was evident from the fact that it did not make any effort to complete any water project in the city, including K-4, he said.

The MQM-P leader said that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar was keen to work for the city, but he was left with no powers. The constitution of the country gives powers to the local government, but the PPP has deliberately withheld these powers of the local government, he alleged.

He said that without any powers the mayor had tried his best and during the 100-day cleanliness campaign the staff lifted tonnes of garbage from various localities of the city.

He said the PPP had spent Rs900 billion in nine years, but it did not create even a single modern union council in Sindh. He said that these funds were spent on renovation of drawing rooms of feudal lords.