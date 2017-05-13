KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the violent incidents of May 12, 2007 in Karachi that claimed over 50 lives during the rallies taken out in the city in support and opposition of lawyers’ movement for reinstatement of the then Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry.

The resolution was tabled by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro who said the House condemns the violence of May 12 in which several people were killed when they came out in support of the lawyers’ movement. The resolution was unanimously passed by the House.

Speaking on the resolution, Khuhro said that May 12 incidents could not be forgotten. He said that he, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, incumbent Senate Chairmen Mian Raza Rabbani, federal minister Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and others were witness to the incidents in which several people were targeted and killed near Kala Pul. He said that police were completely helpless against the criminal elements on that day.

He said that it should be investigated that who ordered attacks wherein over 50 people were killed in the city. “The incumbent mayor of Karachi, who was home minister at that time, admitted putting containers on Karachi roads. Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf talked about his show of power in Karachi. However, no investigation was launched into these violent incidents and no action was taken against those behind these incidents,” he said. Even the chief justice for whom the people of Karachi had come out did not care for the victims and never bothered to look into their killings. He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) came out on the roads for the sake of judiciary and democracy at that time. PPP lawmaker Ghulam Qadir Chandio said the government of that time was responsible for the violent incidents. He said there was no one to find out who was behind the incidents that claimed several lives.

Commenting on the occasion, MQM lawmaker Faisal Subzwari said that they fell prey to a conspiracy on May 12 and lost their 14 party fellows on that day. “We believe in non-violence. Now we all should unite so that we do not become a victim of conspiracies against Karachi,” he said.

PML-F MPA Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said that it was important to ascertain as to why “we become part of conspiracies” and what action has been taken by the governments in last 10 years against May 12 incidents and other incidents like Benazir Bhutto’s murder, Baldia Factory fire and 17 killings in Gambat. She asked, “Why have the incidents been just condemned in the resolution? Why there is no mention of an investigation into these incidents and action against those involved in these incidents?” “Proof is available in live media coverage of these incidents,” the PML-F MPA said.

PTI parliamentary leader Samar Ali Khan said that Sindh was facing several issues and Karachi was facing the worst of it. In the past decade, he said, thousands of people were killed in this city. “Those responsible should be held accountable. It is unfortunate that no action was taken against the people responsible for these tragic incidents,” he said.

PROTEST AGAINST USE OF ‘INDECENT

LANGUAGE’ AGAINST PM

PML-N MPA Sorath Thebo raised the issue of use of “indecent language” against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and said that it was a shameful act for the people of Sindh. “A resolution to cut our representation on reserved seats was tabled and abusive language was used during debate on this resolution at the last session,” she said.

The deputy speaker, however, did not allow her to speak on a point of order and asked her to sit down. This infuriated members from opposition benches and they staged a protest against the attitude of the deputy speaker. Opposition Leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said the deputy speaker should decently address issues of the members.

In response, PPP Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that he challenges Nawaz Sharif to speak against the judges who had declared that he was no more Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and honest).

Minister for Transport Nasir Hussain Shah said that no indecent word was uttered against the prime minister in the House. He said that State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali and PTI Chairman Imran Khan were using far more abusive language than that.

The opposition lawmakers raised slogans like liar, liar from their benches, forcing the deputy speaker to adjourn the session until Monday. She said the remaining agenda would be taken up on Monday. The remaining agenda included two bills -- ZA Bhutto Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Bill, 2017 and the Sukkur IBA University Bill, 2017.