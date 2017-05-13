KARACHI - Unannounced and prolonged power outages in Karachi on Friday disrupted the routine life.

People complained that they were hit hard by hide and seek of power supply in the hot and humid weather.

It is pertinent to mention here that unannounced loadshedding has become a routine in the city, adding to the woes of Karachiites in the ongoing hot and humid weather. However, there is no forum available for citizens to register their complaints against their tormentors. Furthermore, the private power company, K-Electric, flouted the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah wherein he had directed it to avoid loadshedding on the religious occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

At night, parts of the city like Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi and Korangi witnessed power outages up to six hours. The residents of the city are facing scorching heat at day time and are forced to stay up at night.

Commenting on unannounced power outages across the city, Karachiites said that in civilised countries citizens can file suits against civic organisations if they fail to deliver, but no such law is present in Pakistan. They said that loadshedding has become a curse for them and millions of people are suffering in hot weather conditions.

Pointing to protest demonstrations staged by various political parties against the KE, people said that political parties had raised the issue, but the government and K-Electric did not budge. The exploitation of Karachiites is continuing and it seems like the provincial government has turned a blind eye to brutal monopolies, unfair tariff, uncivilised accounting and billing practices and fleecing of consumers.

People demand that the government ask the private power company to increase production. They said the rulers should chalk out a plan to provide soft loans to citizens for solar panels as alternate energy was the only way out from the prevailing situation.

GOVERNOR’S HOUSE GIVES

ASSURANCE TO JI

Principal Secretary to Sindh Governor Muhammad Saluh Farooqui has assured a delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) that the top management of the K-Electric will be taken on board on the plan to address people’s issues.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair had assured the JI that he would play his due role to get JI’s demands accepted. After his assurance, the party had called off its protest against K-Electric as well as the provincial and federal governments.

The secretary and the JI delegation discussed in detail the JI's demands, including power outages, despite KE's capacity to produce enough electricity, double bank charges, meter rent, claw back charges, surcharge in the name of excessive employees and appointment of federal ombudsman representatives in all regional branches of the company.

The delegation also raised the issue of increasing loadshedding in Karachi. The delegation urged the authority to bind KE to supply uninterrupted electricity to people during the holy month of Ramazan.

BIN QASIM UNIT NOW WORKING

The tripped unit of Bin Qasim Power Plant of K-Electric came back online, improving the power supply situation. Currently, routine loadshedding regime is being followed and there is no unannounced load-shed in the city.

KE spokesperson said, “All efforts were made to provide maximum relief to consumers in terms of brief and rotational load management spells during the last few days.

We are grateful to our valued customers for their cooperation and deeply regret the inconvenience caused.”