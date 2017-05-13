KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on Friday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would be wiped out from Sindh because now people were attracted to the message of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Haleem expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Insaf House, Karachi. PTI leaders Agha Arsalan, Mansoor Sheikh, Ilyas Sheikh and Jamal Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to media men, the PTI leader said that corruption was on the rise in the province under the patronage of the provincial rulers. PPP's era is about to end, as Imran Khan and his party have entered the province, he said.

“We are going to hold 15 public rallies in Sindh and will not sit idle till corruption mafia is wiped out. They are afraid of Imran Khan's increasing popularity in Sindh. Those who cannot face mosquitoes and chikungunya, how can they face the PTI chairman?” he asked. He stated that the PTI would field candidates in each and every constituency in the next general elections and send the PPP packing.

Haleem said that government machinery was being used to victimise PTI workers in Sindh, adding that false cases were being lodged against his party’s supporters. He demanded that Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja take action against malpractices of police officials and dismiss the black sheep.