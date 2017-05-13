KARACHI - Inspector General of Sindh Police AD Khowaja on Friday directed the authorities to beef up security and take solid steps to maintain law and order in the province. The directives came in the wake of a suicide attack on the Senate deputy chairman’s convoy in Mastung.

The IG ordered extraordinary measures for search and snap checking at entry and exit points, especially at border areas, said a statement.

The Sindh Police chief further directed the officials to beef up security at public places, including parks, sea view and shopping centres.