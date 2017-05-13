KARACHI - Shortage of judges and courts is the main hurdled in dispensation of speedy justice in the country, says former Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Sarmad Jalal Usmani.

Addressing a meeting of the Shura Hamdard Karachi chapter presided over by Justice (r) Haziqul Khairi on the theme “Providing cheap and speedy justice in Pakistan” here on Friday, Justice (r) Sarmad Jalal Usmani said the ratio of judges compared to the number of people they serve was very low. He said there was one judge in Pakistan for 300,000 people, while in developed countries there was one judge for 10,000 people. In 2005, after a lapse of more than 55 years after independence of Pakistan, new court buildings and homes for judges were constructed with the help of loans provided by the Asian Development Bank, he said.

He said that a judge was burdened with more than 20,000 cases, whereas he could hear only 9 or 10 cases per day. He said that judges’ salaries and privileges were meagre and they could not work with ease. It was the policy of the British government to give handsome salaries to public servants so that they should not take bribe. The judiciary is also a public service institution, he said.

“Judges of lower courts sit in very small rooms with frequent power breakdowns. How can one expect speedy decisions from them in such conditions?” he asked, adding that “we can expect speedy justice” after improving working conditions and increasing the number of judges. He said that some people, especially journalists, start commenting on court verdicts without going through them and this creates confusion among people.

Justice (r) Haziqul Khairi said there were other elements also such as lawyers and medical practitioners, who issued medical certificates. These elements and the police delayed justice. He said that judges did not have any sources to verify the medical certificates. He said that if suo motu notices are being taken in the interest of the public, why the Supreme Court did not take suo motu notice of the water and power crisis in Karachi where people were crying for water and electricity.

Commodore (r) Sadeed Anwar Malik was of the view that judges were getting reasonable salaries and benefits. There was no system in the judiciary to check wrongdoings of the lower court judges, he said. Justice (r) Zia Pervez, former judge of the Sindh High Court, said there was a system of checks and balances in the judiciary and a judge was bound to achieve a target given to him/her and submit a return statement to the higher court.

Prof Dr Akhlaque Ahmed said that delay in dispensation of justice was a big issue and the reason was that there were different laws for the poor and the rich in the country. If judges are overburdened, the government must do something to give them relief and make equal laws for the poor and the rich, he said.

Prof Dr Tanveer Khalid said that a common man didn’t understand the language of law and it was a pity that justice could be dispensed in the country through suo motu notices only.

Prof Kafil Ahmed said when there was no merit, no regard for social values and no mass education, how could people expect justice in the society. He said the doctrine of necessity was sort of corruption and people could not get any job done in lower courts without paying bribe.

Shamim Kazmi was of the opinion that time frame should be set for settlement of lawsuits and separate courts be made for petty cases.

Dr Abubakar Sheikh said that courts should take action against them if doctors are issuing wrong certificates to people. No department is functioning properly and “we should reform them instead of denying this fact”, he said.

Zafar Iqbal, president of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association, suggested that separate courts should be set up to help people get speedy justice in petty cases. The government should provide free legal aid to the poor who cannot afford court expenses, he said.

Huma Baig and Khursheed Hashmi also spoke. Sadia Rashid, president of the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, was also present at the meeting.