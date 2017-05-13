SHIKARPUR - The Centre for Communication Programme Pakistan (CCPP), in collaboration with the Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN), organised a one-day training event on health journalism at Shikarpur Press Club on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Zain-ul-Abideen, representative of the CCPP, and Humera Soomro, RSPN representative, said that CCPP was the only specialised development communication organisation in the country. Strategic communication, advocacy and social mobilisation are key strengths of the CCPP. The CCPP, with the help of John Hopkins University, developed some tutorials with the aim to inspire journalist to develop news stories around mother and child health issues.

On this occasion, reporting on issues like Maternal Mortality Rate, Infant Mortality Rate, Millennium Development Goals, Sustainable Development Goals and Maternal and Child Health Indicators were discussed.

Waheed Phulpoto, district trainer for health journalists, shared his experiences and briefed the participants in detail about using data and evidence for health journalism, storytelling in health journalism, use of digital media in health journalism, interviewing as a health journalist and ethics in health journalism.

Journalists Sodho James, Rahim Bakhsh Jamali, Agha Israr Pathan, Rahmatullah Soomro, Abdul Salam Unar, Sultan Rind, Agha Babar, Emran Brohi, Waheed Brohi, Imdad Khakhrani, Waheed Bhutto, Farhan Murtaza Abro and others were awarded certificates of participation.