KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has urged the foreign missions and international investors to play their role in issuance of a positive travel advisory for Pakistan by their respective governments.

Addressing here on Friday a session organized by Citizen – Police Liaison Committee for officials of foreign consulates in Karachi, he said improved situation in terms of law and order as well as political stability in Pakistan in general and its economic hub "Karachi" must be duly communicated to the world.

Representatives of American Business Council, Pakistan Business Council Overseas' Investors and Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present on the occasion along with diplomats from USA, UAE, Russia, China, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, etc.

"There is marked difference in the present day situation as compared to what it was in 2013," said the Sindh governor, reiterating that fresh vistas of investment and opportunities are opening up at fast pace in the Sindh province itself.

Karachi, the port city that holds its own geographical significance in the region, is now one of the safest cities, in particular context of what it used to be some time ago, he said, and referred to private investments pouring in the metropolis.

The governor said an active private sector has opened new employment opportunities in Karachi that has resulted in an extremely positive impact on the social, cultural and recreational aspects of its public life. He also referred to growing stability of stock exchange coupled with increasing presence of multi-national companies and businesses coupled with several mega developments projects underway here.

CPLC chief Zubiar Habib gave a detailed briefing about the institution and its responsibilities.

ATTACK ON CONVOY OF GHAFOOR

HYDERI CONDEMNED

Governor Muhammad Zubair has expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a terrorist attack on the convoy of Deputy Chairman of Senate Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi in Mastung on Friday afternoon.

In a condolence message, he also condemned the incident and cited it to be an act of cowardice committed by the remnants of terrorist networks that were being fast wiped-out from across the country.

A small group of terrorists scared of the onslaught and frustrated due to high rate of elimination in their rank has resorted to desperate attempts, he said. The governor said the shrinking number of terrorists will soon be brought to nil through cooperation of the masses. He in his message also prayed for early recovery of the injured in the attack and eternal peace for those who lost their lives.

BANGLADESHI JOURNALISTS

MEET GOVERNOR

A delegation of senior journalists from Bangladesh called on the governor here on Friday. The delegation included Muhammad Abu Saim, Al Mamoon Haroon ur Rasheed, Muhammad Qamar Zaman, Tasnim Mohsin, Tashar Abdullah, Shamsuddin Ahmed, Shaikh Mamoon ur Rasheed, Shaban Mahmood, Naznin Firdausi and Shahnaz Begum.

The governor on the occasion said exchange of delegations between Pakistan and Bangladesh would help promote confidence between the two countries besides strengthening bilateral relations in the field of business, investment and culture. Welcoming them to Pakistan, he expressed his confidence that journalists from Bangladesh, while realizing their professional responsibilities, will extend due stock to historical ties between the two countries and cordiality enjoyed by the people. He apprised them about development work underway in the province, particularly in its capital Karachi. Information Department officials including Syed Sikander Ali Shah and Raisa Adil were also present on the occasion.