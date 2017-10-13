KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies Thursday claimed to have arrested over 50 outlaws in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

Counter Terrorism Department Sindh police carried out a raid in Orangi Town area and arrested two alleged target killers affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. CTD claimed that the both target killers have been arrested on a tip off while recovered weapons from their possession. CTD said that the accused persons confessed to have killed four people in different localities of Orangi Town.

On the other side, rangers Sindh carried out the raids and Sohrab Goth and Saudabad area of Malir and arrested at least eight Lyari gangsters hiding in different areas of the city. The accused persons arrested were including Mir Chaker, Muhammad Hameed, Maqsood Hussain, Kashif Baber, Adil, Ali Akber, Abdul Wahid and Nazar Abbas. The accused persons arrested were involved in different sort of criminal activities while rangers recovered weapons from their possession.

Similarly, Special Investigation Unit of the Sindh police raided in Mawach Goth and arrested three notorious gangsters affiliated with Lyari gang war. The accused persons identified as Khand Jani, Muhammad Qamer and Nabi were involved in number of criminal activities. Police claimed to have recovered weapons from the possession of accused persons while further investigation is underway.

Shahrah-e-Faisal and Kharader police also claimed to have arrested four Lyari gangsters while recovered weapons from their possession. Solder Bazaar police arrested seven accused persons including Hassan, Amir, Jamil, Haimd, Rashid, Hussain and Umair while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were involved in number of criminal activities while also running a narcotic den in the locality. Sachal police conducted a raid in a gambling den while arrested a dozen gamblers while recovered instruments were being used in the gambling and money.

Korangi Industrial Area, Pakistan Bazaar and Shairshah police arrested some four accused persons involved in number of criminal activities while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

