KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Thursday directed the concerned departments to complete all district Annual Development Programme (ADP) schemes on time. This he stated while presiding over a meeting held to review ongoing development schemes of the city.

The meeting was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly Faisal Sabzwari, Parliamentary Leader of the City Council Aslam Afridi, Finance Committee Chairman Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi and other concerned officials.

On the occasion, the mayor said that teamwork and better coordination was required among all the institutions to resolve the issues of the city.

The meeting was informed about the ongoing development works in all districts of the city. The meeting was informed that 29 ADP schemes were underway which would be completed at the cost of Rs528.486 million while 3 ADP schemes had been completed with the cost of 59.543 million rupees. However, 6 schemes will be completed soon, and would cost Rs119.357 million in district south of the city, the meeting was told.

It was further stated that in District East, 42 ADP schemes were underway which would be completed at the cost of Rs937.050 million while one scheme had already been completed and with the cost of Rs20 million while five more schemes would also be completed soon with cost of 86.133 million rupees.

In District Central, work is underway on 60 different schemes with cost of Rs1151.368million rupees, two schemes have been done with cost of 40 million rupees and seven schemes would be completed soon with estimated cost of 119.314 million rupees.

In District West, 47 ADP schemes are underway which would cost Rs897.383 million, out of the numbers one scheme completed with cost of 19.218 million rupees while seven other schemes would be completed soon at the cost of Rs133.037 million.

It was further informed that in District Malir, 24 ADP schemes were ongoing which would cost Rs437.522 million, while one scheme had already been finished at the cost of Rs3.800million. Similarly, work on three other schemes was continuing at a brisk pace in the district which would incur approximately Rs51.079 million.

The meeting was informed that 30 ADP schemes were in progress which would be completed at the cost of Rs606.643 million, while two schemes were already complete, and had cost Rs20.302 million while 2 other schemes will be completed soon with estimated cost of 118.547 million rupees in District Korangi.

The mayor said that delay in the completion of ongoing development schemes would not be tolerated at any cost while the contractors using material of inferior quality would also be blacklisted.

MPA Faisal Sabzwari said masses were looking towards their elected members for resolving their problems and it was our duty to deliver the goods.

