KARACHI - Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) secretary general, has said that enforced disappearances of Shia Muslims are nothing but contempt of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He was talking to media men at Baghdadi Police Station where he met Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi, the head of Fill the Jails Movement, launched for the recovery of missing Shia Muslims.

He announced his all-out support to the movement, saying that the movement would be spread to every nook and corner of the country.

“The constitution recognises all fundamental rights of each and every citizen of Pakistan,” Jafari said, and added, “It is also the right of every Pakistani that he should be produced in a court of law if he is nominated in any case. Detention of any Pakistani without the court’s permission is also a violation of laws of Pakistan.”

He made it clear that MWM and its leaders, including Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi, believed in the rule of law.

He said that it was inhuman that innocent Pakistanis were being punished for doing nothing and ringleaders of banned terrorist outfits had been allowed the freedom of movement and all sorts of other activities.

MWM leader demanded that either the illegally detained Shia Muslims be released forthwith or they should be produced in courts.

He stressed that his demands were legitimate and he wasn’t seeking any illegal favour for any person.

Jafari pointed out that they had also approached the courts to get the missing Shias released, but the courts had not been able to ascertain their whereabouts. “Hence, we have to use other options like protesting peacefully, taking out rallies, holding demonstrations and launching movements such as ‘Fill the Jails Movement’.

Our Staff Reporter