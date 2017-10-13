KARACHI - KMC fire brigade staff held a demonstration for the payment of risk allowance of eight months at KMC Mayor Office on Thursday.

Mayor apprised the demonstrators that there was a financial crisis with KMC due to which payment was not made. The mayor promised to pay risk allowance of two months by October 18.

The fire brigade staffers staged demonstration along with their wives, later mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar came down from his office for negotiations with them and promised to pay risk allowance soon. The fire brigade staffers ended their protest after the assurance given by mayor Karachi.

It may be recalled here that on the directive of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar it was decided to pay one month fire risk allowance to the staff of fire brigade. A meeting in this connection was held on Monday chaired by Mayor Karachi in which problems and performance of fire brigade department of KMC were discussed in detail.

Mayor said that we expect fire fighters that they would keep performing their duty in an excellent way.





OUR STAFF REPORTER