MIRPURKHAS: Fire broke out in a shop in Niazabad near Sindhri on Thursday, eventually spreading to adjacent shops.

Although the affected shopkeepers informed the fire brigade department, but no vehicle of the department arrived at the spot, leaving the

villagers to extinguish the fire on their own after hectic efforts. However, goods of worth thousands of rupees were burnt to ashes.

Proclaimed

offender held

The combing operation by police against criminals and terrorists continued here on Thursday. Heavy police contingent, on a tip off, arrested Abid aka Aabo Makrani, a proclaimed offender (PO), resident of Walkart.

Abid was wanted to police in connection with 12 different heinous crimes. Police also recovered huge quantity of charas from his possession. Police were interrogating the accused till the filing of this news.