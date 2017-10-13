KARACH - Sindh Minister for Transport, Mass Transit, Labour, Human Resources and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday along with Secretary Transport Saeed Ahmed Awan visited the Orange Line project in Orangi Town area.

Mass Transit DG Mohammad Athar, Supervising Company Nespak and construction companies representatives were also present.

The minister has shown his displeasure over the delay of construction work of the project. He asked that this project is purely public oriented as per aspirations of the PPP government who took various project for the uplift of the poor masses and benefits of the city commuters with providing a modern transport system in the city.

It may be mentioned here that 3.8 kilometre project with cost of Rs 643.350 million was to be completed in September 2017 but due to some reasons it was delayed.

The government had to complete the project in time but due to some technical reason it was delayed on the part of construction company but now they promised that to complete the project without further delay. He said that no further delay would be tolerated at any cost and negligent would be dealt accordingly as per law. He said we had faced criticism by the media and political pressure about the project but now all issues had been resolved. The minister directed the DG Mass Transit that he would regular the monitoring the project on daily basis and send the weekly progress report to the Secretary Transport so that the progress would be monitored and reviewed.

He also directed to clear all the liabilities and provide funds to the project timely for the benefit of the commuters as the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had already directed to provide the fruits of the development projects to the people of province on priority and minimise the suffering of the poor people by providing a modern transport system in the city.

On the occasion, project directors briefed the minister about the delay of the project with some technical reasons and extension/modification of scope of the project. But they assured now no further delay will be happened and this should be completed within stipulated time period given by the government. They appreciated the governmental efforts to resolve the issues on priority for the benefit of poor masses and commuters that they introduced a modern transport system in the city.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited the both sides of the project including bus depot, dedicated At-Grade (road) dedicated Elevated (Flyover) bus station of BRTS corridor packages from Town Office Orangi Town to Banaras Chowk and Banaras Chowk to Board Office where he enquired the details of the construction work. People of the area met the minister and apprised/demanded the early construction of the project, so that people could get benefits from the modern transport system and get relief from congestion.

