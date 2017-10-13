KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued an advisory under section 33 (C) of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 on various irregularities prevalent in different universities of Sindh along with the recommendations formulated in a concise document.

A statement here on Thursday said that the advisory has been addressed to the Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh and also sent to the Government of Sindh through Secretary Universities and Boards for dissemination and implementation.

The NAB law under the provisions of section 33 (C) authorities NAB to advise the public authorities on the measures to combat corruption and corrupt practices as well as to recommend amendments in laws, rules and regulations for elimination of corruption.

‘The advisory followed an inquiry conducted by NAB on the allegations of various malpractices and irregularities prevalent in University of Karachi since long. The inquiry concluded in highlighting aberrations and breaches of rules and regulations on a range of administrative and financial matters’, the statement said.

It further pointed out that the financial irregularities included payment of leave encasement granted to all the employees whereas only retiring employees are entitled to it. Payment of overtime to senior officers, non-budgetary expenditures, account handling of provident fund, procurements without observing SPPRA rules, weak internal audit & financial controls mechanisms are some of the financial aspects highlighted in the advisory document.

Besides that, the document also advises the university authorities for better management of its assets in order to fetch the highest revenues for the institution.

‘NAB has formulated recommendations on very important aspect of appointments as well. The document highlights the irregularities in appointments of university employees which include appointment without advertising vacancies and selection after by passing the competitive process, over recruitment beyond the sanctioned posts, award of higher grades and non-adherence to HEC requirements’, the statement said.

The university authorities have also been advised to comply with the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan contained in various reported judgments pronounced on the matters of appointments. It has also been advised that the universities may streamline their rules and regulations in consonance with Government rules and Supreme Court directions.

The advisory document requires that NAB be furnished with intimation of implementation of recommendations in due course.