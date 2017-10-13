KARACHI - The field of Physiology has been revolutionised with the advent of computer technology and with the advancement of research tools; therefore there is a dire need that the faculty members and researchers keep themselves abreast with technological evolution in the discipline.

These views were expressed by Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, University of Karachi (KU) vice chancellor while addressing the Annual Research Talk (ART 2017), entitled “Aesthetics in Physiological Research” organised by Department of Physiology, KU -a two day activity including hands on workshop with Basics in SPSS. He encouraged KU’s Physiology Department to seek HEC funding through research projects and grants.

During his visit to the Scientific Poster Session, Dr Ajmal appreciated the efforts and the quality of research being done by the students and faculty of Physiology Department. The event was attended by scholars from Karachi University, DOW University, Aga Khan University, Baqai University, Bahria University, Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry, Sir Syed Medical College for Girls and other institutions of the city.

Scientific sessions were also conducted by eminent scholars such as Dr Saqib Ansari from NIBD, Professor Dr Shamshad Zarina from National Centre for Proteomics (NCP) KU, Dr Rehana Rehman from Aga Khan University and Dr Ahsana Dar Farooq from Hamdard University. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saqib Ansari emphasised the need for doing research on Thalassemia since the disease was curable. “Unani Medicine is among the oldest ways of treatment and has got a huge scope within Pakistan since the country is rich in variety of herbs,” Professor Dr Ahsana said.

Field of Proteomic is an emerging field and the NCP is continuously exploring the causes of various diseases, especially oral cancer among Pakistani population.

Dr Rehana highlighted the need for assisted pregnancy since the cases of unexplained infertility were rising.

The whole day activity was concluded by Professor Dr Tasneem Adam Ali, Dean Faculty of Science, KU.

While concluding, she added that exploring physiological mechanism helped better understand the disease processes which play an important role in everyday life.

This was followed by certificate distribution to poster presenters and members Literary Society Dr Ghazala Yasmeen, Dr Anwar Ali, Aliya Maqsood.

The seminar ended with the commitment of having such similar academic activities in future as stated by Prof Qamar Amin, acting Chairperson.

Our Staff Reporter