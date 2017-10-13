KANDHKOT - Due to non-awareness about sterilization of apparatus, most of pregnant women in country’s rural areas risk contracting dangerous ailments.

Since midwives use common blades, and do not wear gloves nor sterilize the apparatus, the possibility of women contracting dangerous diseases increases. Most of rural women are usually referred to government MCH centres and private maternity homes run by the same government officials, who in spite of drawing non-practicing allowance (NPA) continue to run their private maternity homes and loot the patients with both hands.

They are mercenaries. They are like money minting machines since they don’t have any sympathy with pregnant women whom they scare that if they do not go for operation, they or their newborns may die.

Lady doctors hardly earn Rs five to six thousands per case, but by forcing the patients to go for operations, their charges range between Rs30,000 to Rs35,000 per case, including OT charges and medicines.

It is worth mentioning here that there are cases in which operations could be avoided if a little effort is made by these cruel gynecologists, who take oath at the time of receiving their degrees that they will serve the suffering humanity. But it is sorry to say that the same healers of wounds inflict more pain on their patients by forcing them to go for operation.

Also noteworthy is the fact that most of poor patients lose their lives during operations. But no case is registered against these doctors.

Unfortunately, Kandhkot is full of such merciless lady doctors who have made it their profession.

The state of state-run MCH centers, THQs and DHQs is very miserable where one can’t even find a pill for a headache. Government doctors have set up their own medical centers for maternity and general patients to earn extra amounts in gross violation of human rights.

OUR STAFF REPORTER