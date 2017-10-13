Karachi - The Millennium University College (TMUC), Clifton Karachi, a project of The Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan organised an oath-taking ceremony for the newly-elected office-bearers of Student Council 2017-18 in an effort to empower the student body and to encourage students to become more responsible members of the society.

Amin Hashwani, a renowned businessman, social activist and the founder of Charter for Compassion (Pakistan) graced the occasion as a chief guest. He administered the oath along with TMUC Karachi Principal Fauzia Zubair. The Director Roots Millennium Schools, Sabina Zakir distributed badges and sachets to the new members of the council which they received with immense pride.

Also commenting on the occasion, Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools & The Millennium University College, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq urged the students to represent The Millennium University College responsibly, study hard and uphold the institution’s heritage and work for its progress.

TMUC Millennials vowed under oath that they would faithfully discharge their duties as a member of the Student Council and devote themselves to the serious pursuit of knowledge and truth, in order to become a contributing member of the society.

Addressing the student council on the occasion, chief guest Amin Hashwani emphasised the need that the students should take pride in their individuality, be optimistic and assume their leadership role to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan. He appreciated the students while also commending the TMUC leadership for providing the students with the right academic atmosphere, guidance and mentorship.

Justin West (Head of New Business Opportunities at ICAEW) applauded the efforts of TMUC, a partner in learning with ICAEW, and motivated the students further. Prominent members of the newly installed student council thanked the leadership and urged the students to learn from their seniors while giving them due respect. TMUC firmly believes in the ideology of cultivating the logical and organised future leaders and nation building in its students by equipping them with the best of analytical abilities and conclusive skills required for facing global challenges.