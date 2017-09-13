KARACHI - Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal on Monday called on all stake holders to work jointly in order to save youth from indulging in terror activities.

“Media, educational institutions, government and parents should jointly persuade efficient and collective approach to halt creeping up of militant ideology among the youth,” he said this during his visit to the Pakistan Coast Guards’ headquarters on Tuesday.

He said that although it is big task to overcome this situation as even not merely known organisations are finding their way among the youth but the

Government was absolutely committed to eliminate this threat. He said that majority of the members of the newly formed Ansar al Sharia group involved in attack on Opposition Leader in Sindh Khwaja Izharul Hassan was arrested. “Soon the remaining members of the group will also be arrested as LEAs were moving in right direction and had almost neutralised the group in minimum time, he said.

He further said that although the terrorists are trying to lure youth through social media for their notorious agenda but the responsibility lies on the entire society including the government to tackle with the challenge of modern times efficiently.

He further said that the media should realize its responsibilities in grooming the youth in the right direction.

“Higher Education Commission (HEC) has also been approached to ensure that students may not turn to ideologies promoting terrorism and militancy.”

The minister said that said the country was effectively pursuing Kulbhushan Yadev’s case in an international court because it is a proof of India’s intentions to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through terrorism.

He said CPEC is a game changer for the country and nobody can reverse it, it will succeed at any cost CPEC is a result of unprecedented friendship between China and Pakistan as they stood with Pakistan it faced difficulties and gave the world a message with the investment of 46 billion dollars when nobody was prepared to give even 10 dollars.

He further said that government is determined to make Pakistan the Asian tiger and achievements of National Action Plan and Raddul Fasaad are being consolidated to root out the menace of terrorism once and for all from the country.