SHIKARPUR - A railway employee, identified as Shahid Shah, 35, resident of tehsil Garhi Yasin, was crushed under the wheels of a train at Mando Phatak [gate] on Tuesday.

According to reports, Shah was travelling in Akbar Express from Habibkot Junction to Shikarpur.

When the train arrived at Shikarpur station, Shah tried to get off from the moving train, but slipped and came under its wheels. He died on the spot.

Area police shifted body of the deceased to Civil Hospital and later handed it over to his heirs after the completion of necessary formalities. It is worth mentioning here that one Hazar Khan had been crushed by the same train at the same station a day ago.