KARACHI - In-charge of the Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) Sectarian Terrorists Intelligence Group (STIG) has been dismissed from service for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a key member of militant wing of a political party.

Ali Raza on Tuesday was charged with providing information to member of a militant wing, as substantiated by wing head Umair Siddiqui, who was also an in-charge of Gulshan-e-Maymar sector of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

According to Umair Siddiqui’s statement, in-charge CTD Garden cell now STIG, Ali Raza provided him sensitive reports to him.

An inquiry was held against Ali on the directives of Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi.

“Inspector Syed Ali Raza, in-charge STIG Intelligence CTD Sindh, Karachi, was issued a show cause notice u/s 3(2) (b) (c) of removal from service (special powers) Sindh Ordinance of 2000 vide No. Additional IGP CTD Administration 2179-80 dated May 2, 2017 on charges that former sector in-charge Gulshan-e-Maymar Umair Hassan Siddiqui in his JIT had made serious allegations against him regarding sharing sensitive information with terrorists, when the said inspector was holding charge of an important and sensitive position in CTD. His written reply was examined and found unsatisfactory. He was also called to appear, but he did not turn up. Therefore he is awarded major punishment of dismissal from service with immediate effect,” reads a dismissal notification issued by Additional IG CTD Abbasi.

It is worth mentioning here that Ali Raza, considered among few top cops of Karachi police, has remained part of counter- militant efforts and has even killed number of terrorists during alleged encounters.