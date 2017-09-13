HYDERABAD -The Controller of Examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Tuesday announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering and General Science groups annual examinations 2017.

According to announcement, the girls clinched all three positions of Pre-Medical group examination out of 26997 male and female candidates. Yasal Qadri d/o Sabir Hussain of Superior College of Science Hyderabad clinched first position while Maham Noor d/o Muhammad Naeem Rajput of Al-Tahir Institute of Modern Studies (AIMS) Higher Secondary School Matli and Asra d/o Irfan Ali of Government Girls College Tando Muhammad Khan achieved second and third positions respectively.

In Pre-Engineering group examination, Syeda Aisha d/o Syed Liaquat Ali of County Girls College Hyderabad has secured first position while Talha Jamal Ghori s/o Muhammad Kamal Ghori of Superior College of Science Hyderabad and Maliha Talpur d/o Mir Shahjehan Talpur of County Girls College Hyderabad bagged second and third positions respectively.

In Science General group examinations, Sheeza Muhammad Naeem d/o Muhammad Naeem of Government Nazareth Girls College Hyderabad achieved first position while Agha Safeerullah Khan s/o Agha Aftab Ahmed and Haseeb Ahmed s/o Nadeem Ahmed both of Federal Government Degree College Hyderabad Cantt: have secured second and third positions respectively.

A total of 26997 candidates including 13711 female candidates were appeared in Pre-Medical group examinations of them 484 have been declared pass with A-I grade, 3605 with A grade, 6026 with B grade, 7548 with C grade and 1886 candidates have been declared pass with D grade. A total of 7104 male and female candidates have been declared fail in different subjects.

The results of 243 candidates have been withheld due to copying in the examination while the results of 77 candidates have been withheld by the Conduct Branch of BISE Hyderabad on different reasons.

In Pre-Engineering group examinations, a total of 18024 candidates including 1942 girls were appeared of them 176 candidates have been declared pass with A-I grade, 2649 with A grade, 5303 with B grade, 4845 with C grade and 1142 candidates have been declared pass with D grade. A total of 3493 candidates have been declared failed in different subjects. The results of 263 candidates have been withheld due to copying in the examination while the results of 76 candidates have been withheld by the Conduct Branch of BISE Hyderabad on different reasons.

In General Science group examination, a total of 985 candidates including 360 girls were appeared of them only one female candidate who secured first position has obtained A-I grade. Besides 29 candidates have been declared pass with A grade, 174 with B grade, 285 with C grade and 150 candidates have been declared pass with D grade. A total of 316 candidates have been declared failed in different subjects. The results of 13 candidates have been withheld on charge of copying in the examination while the results of five candidates have been withheld by the Conduct Branch of BISE Hyderabad on different reasons.