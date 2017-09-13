KARACHI - Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja chaired a meeting here Tuesday to review security arrangements for the fast approaching Muharramul Haram.

Senior police officials from across the province extensively discussed security cum contingency plans for central venues of majalis, procession routes for mourners’ rallies and other related gatherings.

Communication strategy to ensure close coordination among law enforcers prior to commencement, during and following the conclusion of these religious gatherings in different districts of the province was also finalized on the occasion.

It was decided that each and every organizer of majalis and rallies will be required to renew their licenses and also give an undertaking to strictly comply with approved timings.

The meeting also attended by Additional IGPs of Sindh, Karachi, Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department alongwith DIGs of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and SSPs pertaining to different police range from across the province agreed to immediately survey dedicated routes of different rallies and processions.

Sindh police chief on the occasion urged the officials to take on board notables belonging to different sects with regard to a comprehensive strategy aimed at ensuring peace, particularly during first 10 days of mourning.

They also discussed adequate use of available force in different cities and towns across the province supplemented by formation of peace committee at each police station level.

IGP- Sindh directed the officers to assess available stock of anti-riots kits along with sanctioned arms and ammunition with mandatory provision for fully equipped anti-rots platoons capable enough to handle any untoward situation. Officers were asked to strictly handle elements involved in distribution of provocative literature and/or objectionable wall checking. Implementation of Loud Speaker Act was also ordered to be ensured.