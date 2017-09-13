KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal have agreed that the ongoing intelligence based operation in the metropolis will continue till its logical end.

The two in their meeting at Sindh Governor House also discussed in detail the political situation in the country, Karachi operation, development projects in the metropolis and Karachi package announced by the federal government.

It was agreed that all resources will be utilized for restoration of normalcy in the province and its capital and that no pressure of any sort would be accepted in the larger interest of Sindh people.

Acknowledging that federal and Sindh governments were on the same page in particular context of Karachi, federal interior minister said peace in Karachi was important for the entire country.

“Continuation of national economic policy has produced the most positive impact in Karachi,” he remarked.

With regard to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister said optimum attention is being paid towards development and revival of infrastructure in port cities including Karachi.

He said federal government’s package and major infrastructure related projects for the metropolis would ensure a positive change here.

The governor said restoration of peace and normalcy in Karachi has also helped private sector to play its role leading to increase employment opportunities for the people.

Zubair said transparency will be ensured in the implementation of Karachi package and that this will be supervised by a steering committee headed by him as representative of federal government in Sindh.

He said projects of worth Rs 50 billion are already underway in Karachi while inception of Karachi package worth Rs 25 billion will help the city to be a world class with updated infrastructure.

The governor said concerted efforts are being made to promote a positive picture of Karachi across the globe.