KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday reviewed the performance of fire brigade department and urged the all fire officers to join hands with the local government to improve its performance.

He was presiding a meeting to review the performance and working of the fire brigade department of KMC in his office. The meeting was attended by the deputy mayor Dr Arshad Vohra, municipal commissioner Naseem Nawaz, chairman finance committee, chairman land committee, FA Asghar Abbas, director municipal services, director technical, director budget, payroll and chief fire officer Tehsin Siddiqui along with all station fire officers of the city.

The mayor said fire brigade is an important department of KMC and it performs very important duty of putting of fire in the city and save the citizen’s life and property by taking prompt action. He said we wanted to make this department an example for other departments all fire officers should join hands with us to improve its performance up to greater level.

He warned that absence from duty and inability to perform duty will not be tolerated because we want to correct the mistakes of past.

He said all dues of the staff of fire brigade were paid on priority basis however the staff must perform better and observe punctuality in duty timings. He said a high level committee will be formed to take action against such station officers who would not apprise us about actual facts or did not cooperate with us in making the system correct.

He gave three day deadline for providing with the correct number of absent staff in a fire station and said action will be taken against the fire officer if incorrect details were submitted.

Later, Mayor Karachi visited the annual Karachi University Festivity held in the Karachi University. He went to various stalls setup in the festival and also addressed the students.

Mayor Karachi on this occasion stressed the need of organizing such positive and healthy activities in the educational institutions besides carrying out usual studies.

He urged the students to pay their key role in the maintenance of cleanliness in the city and ensure dumping of garbage and all other waste at the designated places. He said Karachi should host international cricket matches and other sports events also as this city has more cricket lovers than in any other city of Pakistan. Earlier Mayor Karachi was received with warm welcome on his arrival in the festival. On the other side, Wasim Akhtar has declared local holiday on 14th September 2017 on the occasion of annual URS of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (R.A). All offices under the jurisdiction of KMC will remain closed on the above occasion.