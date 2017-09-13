MIRPURKHAS - Local MPA of MQM-P Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali has alleged that transfers of Urdu speaking teachers and non-teaching staff to far-flung rural areas continue to disturb them mentally.

He further alleged that illegal measures were being taken to change their loyalty towards the party, which he said was creating resentment and unrest among them. In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that owing to prejudiced measures, the gulf between rural and urban areas was widening.

He lamented that some time back, teachers, including female teachers of urban areas, were transferred to rural areas in the name of opening of closed schools, but their transfer orders were later cancelled after taking huge bribe.

He also said that teachers in rural areas were also not attending their schools as a result of which schools in most of these areas had been closed.

He accused education department officials of inducting their favourites as teachers in schools of rural areas.

He warned that now such kind of behaviour towards Urdu speaking teachers would not be tolerated.

He said that if the same prejudiced policies continued, then a campaign of protests would be launched throughout the province and the matter would also be taken up in Sindh Assembly.