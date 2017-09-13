SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur Police have finalised comprehensive security arrangements for the mourning processions and religious gatherings to be held during the holy month of Muharram, and have decided to launch combing and search operations in different areas of the city to thwart any untoward incident.

In this connection, SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail chaired a meeting here on Tuesday with clerics belonging to different sects and discussed with them the ways to promote amity during the holy month. He also exhorted them to fulfill their responsibilities to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram with religious reverence and fervour.

According to the strategy, activities of persons, whose names are included in the Fourth Schedule, will be strictly monitored, whereas, more than 50 pickets would be set up in and around the city and other areas to preempt any terrorist activity.

Also, extra pickets will be set up in areas bordering other districts, where police will keep an eye on the movement of vehicles round the clock. Similarly police mobiles will patrol the Indus Highway to keep an eye on troublemakers.

Similarly, scholars or persons from defunct organisations would not be allowed at any cost to participate in any kind of activity.

As per the strategy, it will be ensured that processions pass through fixed routes and the processions begin and finish according to the schedule. Around 300 male and female scouts will be trained and deployed throughout the district to assist the law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order situation.

It was also agreed that the parking lots would be set up far away from the processions with proper security arrangements.

Apart from that, every participant of Majalis will be issued an entry card.

However, all roads adjacent with bordering districts and katcha will completely be sealed off From 5th Muharram-ul-Haram.

A total of 160 religious gatherings (Majalis) and 564 processions will be taken out from 70 Imambarghas’ for which 10,000 police personnel will be deployed.

CCTV cameras and jammers would be installed along the routes of processions and a control room would be set up while Police snipers would be deputed on rooftops of buildings along the procession routes.

Data of those staying in hotels and inns will be collected and strangers persons won't be allowed to stay in hotels adding entry of Afghan Nationals and other irrelevant people into the city would be banned.

Similarly, walk through gates would be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions where four-tier cordon in and around venues of Majalis and processions will be covered through large strength of Police personnel.

During Muharamul Haram 5780 Police officers and Jawans will perform their duties in Pickets, Motorcycles and Mobile patrollings during processions and Majalis.