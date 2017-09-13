Karachi - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Tuesday demanded the federal and Sindh governments to announce compensation for those electrocuted during heavy rains in Karachi and also for the family whose 12 members had drowned while picnicking at Hawkes Bay few days ago. Addressing a press conference at Pakistan House along with other members of the party, PSP Central Leader Waseem Aftab said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the prime minister of Pakistan, and not of Jati Umrah and regretted that despite deaths of dozens of people in Karachi due to rains, the prime minister had neither condoled these deaths nor announced any package for the affectees. He said that Karachi was a mini Pakistan because it generated 70 percent of the country’s revenue. “But neither the provincial nor the local and federal governments own it,” he lamented.

Regretting that no action was taken against K-Electric due to whose negligence people were electrocuted, Aftab demanded the Sindh governor take action against the power company.

“Even the rainwater is still to be flushed out in three districts of the city where MQM has its chairmen,” he said, and added that if Karachi mayor claimed that solid waste management did not come under his domain, then why did he receive Rs10 billion from Malik Riaz?. He said when Abbasi needed votes to become the prime minister, he announced a package for the city, but no progress was made on it up till now. “People of the city were promised that they would get a development package of worth Rs25 billion, which is not more than a peanut for the city that generates 70 percent revenue,” he said, adding that the provincial government had also announced a Rs10 billion uplift package, but the money for it was not released despite worst infrastructural situation in the city.

He reminded that PSP’s top leadership had disclosed that the Karachi mayor was receiving commissions, but no action was taken by Farooq Sattar against him. “Today Sattar is asking for use of funds from mayor under public pressure, but why he did not ask this question before,” he said.