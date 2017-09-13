KARACHI - At least six including two brothers, a young girl and a driver were died in a road mishap while three others also sustained injurwounded here in the outskirt of the city on Tuesday.

Police officials said that the victims had arrived from rural Sindh and were on their way to Kathore area when their pickup van collided with the speedy trailer on Malir Link Road within the limits of Steel Town police station.

The children who lost their lives in the accident were identified as 12-year-old Noman and his younger brother, Moeed 5, 23-year-old Saima, daughter of Nisar Ahmed and a driver identified as Abdul Malik, 50, while the two more victims have yet to be identified.

Steel Town SHO Mujtaba Bajwa said that the victims hailed from different parts of rural Sindh and were on their way to Kathore on a rented pickup when the accident took place, adding that the initial investigation reveals that the accident took place when the pickup driver attempted to save his vehicle from going into the pothole but collided with the trailer coming from the front side.

The officer said that the pick-up was badly damaged in the accident while the heavy machinery was called at the site to evacuate the bodies by cutting the parts of the van. He said that the bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later shifted to the morgue from where the families of the four took their bodies away with them while the remaining two have yet to be identified.

He said that the injured persons remained admitted at hospital and were not in condition to record their statement properly. The case has been registered while further investigation is underway.