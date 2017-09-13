KARACHI - Two suspected kidnappers were killed during an exchange of fire with police in the outskirts of the metropolis on Tuesday. The encounter between the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of police and the kidnappers took place in an area near Bin Qasim Town. According to details, AVCC police team conducted a raid on a tip off, provided by Abdul Malik alias Haji, an offender already in custody.

As police reached near the hideout, the kidnappers resorted to firing. Resultantly police also retaliated and during an exchange of fire one of the kidnappers, who was later identified as Haider Ali alias Rajo alias Bablo, was killed on the spot.

Police said the accomplice was involved in the killing of a police constable in 2015. Constable Adil Nawaz had embraced martyrdom while another constable Sadaqat Hussain was injured during an encounter with Haider.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident was registered later at B Site Area Police Station in District West.

Abdul Malik was also injured in today’s encounter and later succumbed to his injuries while on way to the hospital. Meanwhile, taking advantage of the darkness, three kidnappers managed to escape. The vehicle of the abductee along with TT pistols and rounds were recovered from the spot. Cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

Rangers claim to have arrested six ‘outlaws’

Meanwhile, Sindh Rangers on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended six suspects during ongoing targeted raids and operations in various parts of the metropolis.

According to Rangers spokesperson, two suspects, namely Ali alias Asif of Baba Ladla group of Lyari and Nadeem alias Saleem of Uzair Baloch group of gangsters were arrested during a raid conducted in Lyari.

They were wanted to police in various criminal cases, including drug peddling. A suspected robber was arrested during a raid in Saudabad. The suspect was identified as Umair. The spokesperson said that the accused was wanted in various cases of target killings and other crimes.

In another raid also conducted in Saudabad, Rangers took into custody an illegal immigrant, Muhammad alias Bablu. Rangers’ spokesperson said that Muhammad belonged to Bangladesh, and was living in the country illegally.

Meanwhile, another suspect, identified as Dhani Buksh was arrested during a raid in Manghopir.

The spokesperson said arms, ammunitions and narcotics were also recovered from their possession.