KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to arrange extra funds for the completion of 41 important schemes by December 31, 2017 and to give priority to the construction of buildings in the next budget.

He was presiding over a meeting held here at the CM House on Thursday to review preparations for the next budget, particularly to evolve a strategy for the completion of most important schemes.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Works & Services Imdad Pitafi, P&DM Chairman Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Works Aijaz Memon and other concerned officers of Planning and Development (P&D) and finance departments. P&D M Chairman Waseem informed the CM that in Sukkur, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions, work on 218 roads was in progress.

The chief minister directed him to identify most important schemes so that additional funds could be arranged for them in order to ensure their completion by December 31.

The schemes that were identified included widening/reconstruction of 69.58 km long Hala-Shahdadpur-Sanghar road to be completed at the cost of Rs100 million; reconstruction of 41.25 km long road from Mirpurkhas to Tando Adam to be completed at the cost of Rs1 billion; widening/reconstruction of the road from Karachi-Thatta-Jhimpir-Hyderabad at the cost of Rs1.5 billion, reconstruction of the road from Yousuf Dahri Mori regulator to Bandhi via Manhoro to be executed at the cost of Rs40 million; widening of Saeedabad to Shaheed Benazirabad road, including of the bridge over Rohri Canal, at the cost of Rs100 million, reconstruction of the road from Ghora Bari to Gharo at the cost of Rs40 million; carpeting of a road from Mataro Kario Ganhwar to Kharwah to be carried out at the cost of Rs1100 million, carpeting of another road from Mehar to Dokri at the cost of Rs30 million, carpeting of a road from Kambar Ghebidero at the cost of Rs100 million; widening of a road from Larkana to Miro Khan; reconstruction of a road from Moro Manahoon Mithani to Naushehro Feroze , widening of a road from Jati to Khurwah, widening and rehabilitation of Tando Allahyar –Tando Adam road; reconstruction of a road from Deh 170 to Tando Jan Mohammad in District Mirpurkhas; carpeting of a road from Tando Mohammad Khan to Mulakatiar, improvement of a road from Matiari to Allah Dino Sand (Mirpurkhas); reconstruction of a road from Samaro to Jhudo, reconstruction of a road from Rukk to Lakhi, reconstruction of a road from Palijani Station to Tando Jam via Shahpur, widening of a road from Sakrand to Sarhari (SBA), widening of a road from Jhudo Nabisar Road (Mirpurkhas) and various others.

Some bridges and bypasses were also included in the most important schemes, which were identified, such as a flyover at Nooriabad-Jhimpir over a railway crossing; a flyover over Birani Railway Phatak at Tando Adam, a flyover over railway Southern side at Sabzi Mandi (SBA), an overhead bridge over a railway crossing in Tando Adam, a flyover at Shahdadpur over Jatia Railway Phatak, a flyover over a railway line between Kotri city and Industrial Area of Kotri.

The other bridges are pre-stress RCC, a bridge from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to Kazi Ahmed over Rohri Canal and a bridge between Mithi to Chalhar.

The CM also directed the P&D chairman to suggest schemes for the uplift of important government buildings and in district headquarters.