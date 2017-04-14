KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Sikandar Mandhro has said that DNA Laboratory in Karachi will be made functional by the end of the current year. He stated this while replying to a call attention notice raised by MQM-Pakistan MPA Kamran Akhtar during Sindh Assembly session on Thursday.

He said that machinery is being purchased for the purpose and the laboratory will be established at the back of Services Hospital building. Mandhro said that staff for the laboratory is also being trained to operate the machinery.

Replying to another call attention notice from MQM-Pakistan MPA Rana Ansar regarding the capacity for prisoners at Mirpurkhas prison, which is 72 but 300 prisoners have been confined there, he said that the work on expension of the capacity is continue and it will be completed with a capacity of 500 prisoners by the end of this year.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro replying to a call attention notice tabled by PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman about crumbling condition of roads in surrounding areas of Railway Station, he said that the condition of roads will be improved even those roads which do not come under the provincial authority. Two other call attention notices were left due to non-availability of movers.