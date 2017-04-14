KARACHI - Prolonged power suspension during sizzling heat have multiplied the miseries of residents of the port city.

The unannounced loadshedding by K-Electric (KE) in various parts of the city has also affected the installations of KW&SB, leading to a water crisis.

However, on the other hand, keeping in view the scorching heat, the city administration and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have taken measures to save people from heatstroke.

Loadshedding timings continue to increase in the city despite the government’s directives to the contrary.

Various parts of the city are facing 10 to 12 hours of power outages. However, KE claims that loadshedding is restricted to 6 to 7 hours only, and that, too, in areas infested with defaulters.

The private power company also seems oblivious to the adverse effects the power shortage is casting on the Water Board’s capacity to provide uninterrupted water supply to the Karachiites.

On Wednesday power supply was interrupted at Dhabeji water pumping station, which is considered as a major water pumping station of the city.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Managing Director (MD) has said that two water pumps, out of total 22, are out of order while the remaining pumps have also been hit.

The MD has further said that water supply in various parts of the city has also received a blow due to power outages. “The water board has also informed the KE officials that long hours of loadshedding have taken a heavy toll on its efficiency, but the KE seems to be least bothered,” the MD added.

However, KE, in a statement issued on Thursday, said that the power supply to the city, including Dhabeji pumping station was as per routine.

“K-Electric provides all possible support to KW&SB, and all its strategic installations are exempted from loadshedding,” it said. The utility claimed that there was no interruption in power supply on Thursday.

“In the interests of people of Karachi, KE has a dedicated technical team on a standby to attend to any problem at KW&SB’s facility at Dhabeji,” it added.

It was further stated in the press release that KE had recently checked the condition of power supply to Dhabeji and found out there was no issue with it as far KE was concerned.

“Pump malfunctions and other internal faults are not part of K-Electric’s purview,” it clarified.

“K-Electric has also invested significantly to provide primary as well as backup feeder facilities to Dhabeji pumping station. It requests water board’s management to invest in the upgradation of systems at their end as well,” the statement added.

Karachiites too not happy

with KE’s performance

KW&SB is not the only one to complain, Karachiites too are found grumbling that the power company has resorted to unannounced prolonged loadshedding, especially during the day when the heatwave is at its peak. The residents of various localities including Federal B area, North Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, Buffer Zone, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani Town and other areas told this scribe that the KE had increased the duration of loadshedding by three to four hours. They said that before the heatwave began, the areas were facing loadshedding of six hours, but now the loadshedding hours had jumped to nine hours, and that, too, without any prior intimation.

K-Electric, in its statement, also held low gas pressure responsible for the power shortfall.

It said it wanted earliest solution to the problem. “In order to ensure minimum impact on any specific area, loadshedding was carried out rotationally, including industries,” it clarified.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, while talking to media a few days earlier, said that heatstroke management centers had been setup in 12 KMC hospitals and medical centers, including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases to provide instant first aid to the patients.

“Doctors, paramedics and necessary medicines are made available in these centers,” he had said.

He said citizens should now immediately approach these heatstroke management centers for which contact numbers had already been advertised.

The mayor said citizens’ sufferings due to heatstroke were in fact a dangerous situation, “And we will take all necessary measures to save them and provide them instant medical help in case of emergency.”

He had also appealed to the citizens of Karachi to follow the health advisory in this connection which stressed the need for avoiding going out in peak hot hours of the day like 11am to 4pm and using light and simple food with water.

He said the utility services providers especially K Electric and KWSB must also refrain from testing the patience of people during the extremely hot weather by resorting to loadshedding and short supply of water.

He had further said that KMC and DMCs had taken all possible measures to help the people in hot and humid conditions on roads and at different places whereas 12 heat stroke management centers were also operating in various areas of Karachi under the supervision of KMC Medical & Health Services.

Similarly, Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan had also reviewed the measures at a heatstroke center established in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) and reviewed the arrangements to facilitate the heatstroke patients. On the occasion, Executive Director JPMC Dr Semi Jamali had informed the commissioner that a ward with around 200 beds had been established for heatstroke patients while ORS drips and other medicines were also available for immediate diagnosis of the affected people.