Kandhkot - Kashmore police on Thursday claimed to have nabbed a notorious criminal in an encounter.

According to police spokesman Nadar Ali Chana, on the directives of Kashmore SSP, a heavy contingent of police conducted raids in various areas of Kandhkot and cordoned off the Jallu area of Tangwani when suddenly criminals started indiscriminate firing at the police party from a hideout.

“Police retaliated, and during the exchange of fire Sajjan Cholyani sustained injuries and was arrested whereas his accomplices escaped from the scene,” the spokesman added.

When contacted, Dr Samiullah Soomro, Senior Superintendent of Kashmore police told The Nation that police on a tip off conducted raids and arrested Sajjan alias Babu Cholyani in an encounter.

“He was wanted in several cases such as robberies, kidnappings for ransom, street crimes and highway robberies,” he informed.

He further said one shot gun, more than 50 cartridges and bullets were recovered from his possession.

It is worth mentioning here that ever since Dr Samiullah Soomro has taken the charge as SSP Kashmore, the crime rate has declined across Kashmore.

Eight houses of labourers gutted due to fire:

In another incident, at least eight houses were completely gutted due to short-circuiting here on Thursday.

According to details, fire broke out at a house of a labourer which later spread to other houses. Although no loss of life was reported, but all valuables were reduced to ashes.

Villagers and house owners complained to the media that neither the fire brigade nor any other concerned staff reached the spot, and they were left with no option but to put the fire out on their own.

They demanded the concerned departments to pay them compensation so that they could rebuild their houses, and also provide them with items of daily use since they were living out in open.