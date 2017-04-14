KARACHI - The Sindh government could not persuade the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) even on Thursday to end its sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club that has now entered into its second week.

The purpose of PSP’s sit-in is to demand the authorities to provide basic facilities to the residents of Karachi, who are living in undesirable conditions.

PSP leader Dr Saghir Ahmed, while addressing the newsmen, said that the Karachi operation was not enough to resolve the Karachi issues. He was of the view that the city needed basic facilities that would bring peace to the city.

A delegation of Pakistan People's Party’s (PPP) Sindh government, headed by Minister of Transport Nasir Shah, arrived at the PSP’s protest camp to find the way out.

Although the visitors tried to allay the concerns of PSP, but failed to succeed in their efforts.

Minister of Transport Nasir Shah said his side had agreed to a few demands put forward by the PSP, and it had led to a hope that the sit-in would soon be called off.

He said the PPP government had no hesitation in negotiating with PSP over Karachi issues.

Speaking on the occasion, PSP leader Dr Sagheer said that end of the demonstration depended on the government’s seriousness in resolving the problems of Karachiites.

He said that the provincial government was not solely responsible for the woes of Karachi. “We have issues with the central government as well,” he said, and added, that the protest would continue till the fulfillment of demands and it would be launched in other parts of the country as well. He pointed out that PSP had resorted to sit-in after due consideration and the party would announce its next course of action in near future.

PTI to march for rights of Karachiites

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to march for the rights of Karachiites under the leadership of Imran Khan.

This was stated by PTI Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi while addressing a press conference at Insaaf House.

He said that PTI had raised its voice over various issue of the city, including water crisis and pathetic attitude of K-Electric.

“The elected representatives of PTI also highlighted the Karachi issues on the floor of assemblies, but the provincial and local governments have failed to address these issues,” he lamented. He said that Party Chairman Imran Khan had also promised that he would take up the issues of Karachi at every forum. “Now PTI has decided to start the campaign with a march on April 30, under the slogan of Haqooq-e-Karachi March,” he elaborated.

Various projects of water were delayed due to lack of funds, he said, and added that Karachi was the only city deprived of mass transit system. He informed that the march would be taken out from Mazar-e-Quaid.

Naqvi appealed to the people of Karachi to participate in the march to get their rights from rulers. He opined that the rulers were so stubborn that they did not pay heed to the issues of public interest unless compelled through protests. Office bearers of PTI including Imran Ismail, Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, Sardar Abdul Aziz, Saifur Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.

