KARACHI : Sindh AIDS Control Programme (SACP) under its PC - One will establish a chain of 378 family health

centers, in 24 districts of the province to prevent onset of the ailment among the vulnerable sections of the society.

SACP officials talking to APP Thursday said the PC-One, 2016-2019, has already been approved and coupled with preventionoriented health centers seven new HIV treatment centers will also be made operational across the province.

"The total number of such facilities will thus be nine and these shall work in different public sector hospitals," said.

SACP Manager,Dr. Muhammad Younus Chachar.

"The designated HIV Treatment Centers will also provide Prevention of Parent to Child Transmission (PPCT) expertise to the

babies born to mothers carrying the virus," he said in reply to a question.

To another query, Dr. Chachar said under a new scheme, also a part of the approved PC-One, special arrangements are being made to

prevent HIV contraction among the high risk groups.

"For the purpose we are also actively involving reputable NGOs working in the field," said SACP Manager.

Dr Sikander Iqbal, Communication and Research Officer, SACP, said proper care of high risk group, including professional blood donors and commercial sex workers etc, was crucial to prevent spread

of disease among general population.