MIRPURKHAS - A villager was seriously injured during an exchange of fire near village Nabi Bux Gorchani, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad on Thursday. As per reports, on Wednesday night, on the complaint of Abbas Ali Gorchani, Kot Ghulam Muhammad police registered the case against Ashraf Gorchani, Sher Muhammad Gorchani, Master Umer Gorchani and Nabi Bux Gorchani under sections 324, 341, 337 H (ii), 506 (ii), 427, 114 and 34 of the PPC for carrying out an attack on a journalist with the intention to murder him.

Late Wednesday night, police carried out the raid and detained two of the nominated accused, Sher Muhammad Gorchani and Ashraf Gorchani while the main accused Master Umer and Nabi Bux Gorchani could not be arrested.

Seriously injured journalist Muhammad Ismail Gorchani was taken to Hyderabad after the attack where his eye operation was conducted and then at the same night he was shifted back to Civil Hospital in Mirpurkhas where doctors said that his condition was stable.

Sources said that on Thursday morning main accused Master Umer and Naib Bux Gorchani were granted bails before arrest by the local court after which they arrived at their village with armed persons where relatives and supporters of the journalist were also present.

Umer and Gorchani resorted to firing on them and during the exchange of fire one of the villagers, Kareem Bux Gorchani, sustained bullet injury and was rushed to rural health center Mirwah Gorchani where he was provided first aid and then referred to LMUH Hyderabad due to his serious condition.

Later, KGM police conducted raids and arrested eight persons including brothers of the journalist and relatives. Panic spread in the area.

Sources said that some influential political personalities were supporting the opponents of the journalist.