The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot weather in Karachi for today.

The weather department has stated that mercury may go upto 41 degrees.

PMD has also predicted hot weather in other parts of Sindh as well. The temperature in Hyderabad is likely to each 46 degrees centigrade.

Hot weather is also likely to torment Punjab as well.

In Lahore, temperature is likely to go upto 44 degrees whereas hot weather has also been predicted for Sibbi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.