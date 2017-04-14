KARACHI - At least seven people, including four women, were killed in separate incidents of violence here on Thursday while the law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested 112 outlaws during targeted operations.

Surjani Town police found dead bodies of two women from Kaniz Fatima Society bearing bullet marks.

Police said that the bodies found from a house located in the society were shifted to the hospital where the victims were identified as Shahjahan Baber, 45, the mother and her daughter Kiran Baber, 22. Police said that the deceased girl had married a man, Nasir, six months ago but later due to family disputes she had shifted to her mother’s home a month back and rushed to the court to get divorce. “Nasir reached his in-laws home and asked his wife to withdraw the case of separation, but Kiran declined.

Police suspect that the mother and her daughter were on their way to the court when Nasir abducted them and shot them dead.

Similarly, another woman was shot dead in the remits of Nazimabad police station. Police said the deceased, Safiq-un-Nisa drew cash from the bank and as she arrived at the door of her house, located at #3, Nazimabad, gunmen tried to rob her.

“The woman offered resistance as a reaction to which gunmen ridding on a motorbike shot her twice and managed to flee with looted amount,” police added.

Girl ‘burnt alive’

In another incident, a matriculation student was burnt alive in mysterious circumstances in the remits of Model Colony police station.

Police said the deceased girl hailed from Larkana, and was residing at her maternal aunt’s home for studies.

Parents of the girl, however, refused to lodge the case. Quoting the victim’s aunt, police said that the girl reached home from the tuition center when she (her aunty) was taking bath.

Aunty told police that on hearing the girl’s screams, she came out of the bathroom and saw her in flames.

She suspected that someone else was also present in the house and managed to flee after burning her alive, but she was unable to recognize the culprits.

Family of the girl took away her body to her hometown for burial.

Police also found a bottle of fuel from the crime scene and started investigation.

Site Superhighway police found a dead body of a man, bearing marks of bullets, lying in a private cab parked near New Sabzimandi. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital where the deceased was identified as Imamuddin.

Police suspect that the deceased was a taxi driver who had come to the locality to drop passengers when unknown gunmen shot him dead.

Later the corpse was handed over to the victim’s family after autopsy.

Another dead body, with bullet marks, was found from within the remits of Shah Latif police station.

Police said the body was found from an area near Landhi railway line.

It shifted the body to a hospital where the deceased was identified as Tauqeer, resident of Punjab. Police suspect personal enmity as a possible motive behind the murder. Another body of Soraj was found from within the remits of FB Industrial Area police station.

Police said that deceased was the resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, who had gone missing last month.

112 ‘outlaws’ held

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested 112 suspects during targeted operations. Police spokesperson said that persons had been arrested in 55 raids and two encounters. It also claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

The persons arrested were involved in a number of criminal incidents, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Police said that the weapons recovered included hand grenades, rifles and pistols while a huge quantity of narcotics had also been recovered.