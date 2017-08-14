KARACHI - Like other parts of the country, various functions were held by different political, religious and social organisation to mark to mark 70th Independence Day amid tight security.

In this connection, Sindh Rangers Sunday held a rally from Ayesha Manzil to Azizabad’s Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk in Karachi. People from different walks of life, including women and children, participated in the rally, carrying Pakistan’s flags. The participants shouted slogans in favour of the paramilitary forces during the rally.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said that our beloved country Pakistan came into being on two nation theory but it is regrettable that during last 70 years none presented “Single Nation-Pakistani” theory to run the affairs of country.

He expressed these views while addressing a rally taken out to mark the 70th independence day of country. PSP leaders Anis Qaimkhani and other party leaders including the member of the party central executive councils participated in the rally.

The rally took start from Surjani Town 4K Chowrangi and after passing through the main roads of Power House, UP Chowrangi, Five Star, Ayesha Manzil and Liaquatabad concluded at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Speaking on the occasion, PSP chairman said that the party has buried the politics of the guns and violence and working on the agenda to bring betterment in the lives of common people. He said that currently the people were spending miserable lives due to the unavailability of the basic facilities. While the main reason behind the destruction of the system was the devolution of powers. Everyone will get justice and facilities if the powers were devolved to the grass root level, he suggested.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) organised firework at mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf also organised a rally in outskirt of the city under the supervision of PTI’s provincial leader Haleem Adil Sheikh among the other leaders and workers.

On the other side, political and religious parties including Jamat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Quami Movement, PML-N, PML-Q, Jamat ud Dawa (JuD) and others will organise flag hosting ceremony at their headquarters.

Moreover, all six district municipal administration of the city including South Zone Municipal Corporation, East Zone Municipal Corporation, West Zone Municipal Corporation, Malir Zone Municipal Corporation, Korangi Zone Municipal Corporation and Central Zone Municipal Corporation also organised separate programmes in their respective limits to mark the day.

Meanwhile, various social organisations also held variety shows in different location of the city including Karachi Port Trust, Superhighway, DHA City and others where prominent singers were sing national songs and also artists presented dramas on national culture programs.

An impressive ceremony was held on Saturday night by Karachi Vocational Training Centre for The Intellectually Challenged Organization. Mentally and physically disabled children presented different tableau, sung national songs while the disable children also presented provincial cultural programs on the national day.

Police have finalised its security plan. More than 4,000 police personnel would provide security on the day to avoid any untoward incident.

Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Qadir Thebo police directed officials concerned to take strict action against the citizens who will involve in aerial firing, one-wheeling and riding bikes without silencer in the vicinity of sea side and other parts of City.

He also ordered foolproof security measures and advance surveillance at Mazar-e-Quaid, depute police personnel in plane cloth inner & outer cordon in co-ordination with Mazar-e-Quaid Administration, Sindh Rangers and law enforcement agencies.

He also ordered to ensure coordination with administration of school, colleges, other educational institutions who will make arrangement in connection with Independence Day celebration.

“To ensure the presence of police personnel in their areas to monitor activities of ban outfits, criminal/miscreants who take advantages of such occasion/situation,” ordered Karachi police chief. “All activists of militants group & miscreants should be kept under close surveillance.”

City police chief also ordered to educate/awareness to citizens to keep eye on any suspicious activity/elements in their neighbourhood and if such activity/found inform to police helpline or other helplines.

To ensure concrete security steps at all government/sensitive installations, consulates & their residence, five star hotels, food chains, important government offices, airport, railway stations, railway stations/tracks, bus terminals, highways, media houses, DSNG’s of media channels, cantonment areas & their surroundings, churches, temples, other holy places of minorities, cinemas, spots of public gatherings.

Moreover, effective patrolling against criminal elements will be conducted to avoid any unpleasant situation. The police chief ordered to establish control room at zonal and district level. Bomb disposal squads should be kept ready round the clock. District police should coordinate with traffic police for smooth flow of traffic and also ensure alternative routes in case of any untoward situation, he ordered.

OUR STAFF REPORTER



