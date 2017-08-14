SHIKARPUR - A 48-year-old man, father of two young children, attempted to rape his neighbour’s girl at village Tarai in the limits of Madeji Police Station, some 40 kilometers from here on Sunday.

Sher Afsar Pathan, the SHO, told this reporter that Khadim Hussain, by caste Jaat, attempted to rape his neighbour’s seven-year-old girl.

“When the girl raised hue and cry, neighbours rushed to the spot and caught Khadim Hussain red-handed and released minor girl from his clutches,” the SHO added.

The SHO further said that police had lodged a case, [32/2017] under section 376-(3)-511 PPC, on the complaint of Pervaiz Ahmed, the brother of minor girl. The accused was handed over to police by neighbours. According to the SHO Khadim had two young children and would be produced before court on Tuesday.

Further investigation was underway till the filing of this story.

Our Staff Reporter