KARACHI - Aafia Movement leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that our founding fathers had dreamt of a free Pakistan, but our corrupt rulers made it an enslaved country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that our ancestors had laid lots of sacrifices 70 years ago for a free and independent state for the Muslims where the honour of daughters and mothers could be protected; where more people are willing to pay Zakat than the recipients of Zakat, a country with an educated and enlightened society, but sadly the corrupt and dishonest rulers turned this dream sour and made this nation burdened with debt.

Dr Fowzia regretted that people of Pakistan had also been mentally enslaved by these corrupt and incapable leaders and bureaucracy.

She further said that if the new generation did not realise gravity of the situation, it would endanger solidarity of this country.

She said, “We have already lost our one arm and our jugular vein is in danger,” she said, and added that as the nation was going to celebrate the Independence Day it should also ponder over these sad facts.

She said objectives of the creation of Pakistan would only be achieved when we follow the motto of Quaid-e-Azam: Faith, Unity, and Discipline.

She regretted that daughter of the nation Aafia had been languishing in a foreign prison for years, adding our young generation has to show courage and sense of honour and safeguard the honour of mothers and daughters so that the objective of making Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state could be achieved.

She, on behalf of Aafia Movement and Aafia’s family, wished the nation a happy Independence Day. “On the 70th Independence Day, we pledge to continue struggle for the repatriation of Aafia so that she could fulfil her dream of making Pakistani nation highly educated one.

