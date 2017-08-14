MIRPURKHAS - Like other parts of the country, the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated here today, on August 14, with full enthusiasm and fervour.

The flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Commissioner’s Complex, while Divisional Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony will commence with recitation from the holy Quran, while national songs, tableaus and speeches would also be the part of the event. Besides that schoolchildren would demonstrate Gymnastics.

Apart from that dozens of rallies would be taken out by religious and political parties as well as social organisations. Seminars and different programmes would be held at schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, national flags have already been hoisted at main roads, streets and on the top of government and private buildings, while national songs can be heard from passing vehicles, bikes and public places.

Various government and private buildings have been illuminated, while great rush of people can be seen at stalls set up at main roads of the city.

Security tightened

head of Aug 14

Security has been beefed up in the city as well as in other towns and cities of the district following a suicide bombing in Quetta, and particularly keeping in view the Independence Day.

Vehicles are being subjected to strict checking at entry and exit points of the city, while patrolling has been intensified.

Large number of police personnel have been deployed at main chowks and streets of the city and markets to keep an eye on miscreants and avert any untoward incident.

Our Staff Reporter