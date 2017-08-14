KHAIRPUR - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has no authority to intervene in the affairs of provincial departments after the approval of new accountability bill, and that its role will remain limited to federal departments only.

Talking to newsmen at Bhirya city on Sunday, the chief minister said that nobody would have any objections, if Sindh governor played his role by remaining within the constitution. “And if he does not remain within the constitution, then people would protest,” he added.

Murad said that he had talked to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding the provision of clean drinking water in the province, and he had told him that the federal government was working on it.

Regarding the political activities being carried out by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the CM said that Nawaz did have the right to continue his political activities. However, he differed with the impression that the institutions would cease to function with change in command at the Centre, and added that the entry or departure of any person did not affect their functioning.

Regarding the statement of Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, Murad said it was his personal statement, and not party’s policy.

He further said that law and order situation in Sindh was now better as compared to previous years and the government was working on the upgradation of government hospitals in all districts of the province.

He informed newsmen that prime minister had promised him that the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) would be convened in next week.

CM offers condolences:

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the house of PPP MPA Syed Murad Ali Shah at Bhirya city on Sunday and offered Fateha for the salvation of his sister’s soul.

He also visited Kandiaro, and met with the people there. He assured them of repairing their roads and starting new development projects.

Our Staff Reporter