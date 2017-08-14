KARACHI - Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has thanked Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi for announcing building a medical college and a hospital at KU.

“I pay tribute to the Prime Minister and the Governor Sindh on the behalf of KU faculty, students and staff members for this project. The University of Karachi is surrounded by a population of middle and lower middle class people and for them survival under these trying conditions are difficult. Closest good medical facilities are about 10 kilometers away. This area definitely needed a hospital which could serve the humanity. I sensed this need soon after assuming charge of the Vice Chancellor and negotiated with the provincial and federal governments in this regard on which federal government has now given approval for this project therefore I am thankful to the Prime Minister Abbasi,” added Dr Ajmal.

The vice chancellor also lauded the personal interest and efforts of Governor Sindh and Chancellor KU Muhammad Zubair for this project as he played a pivotal role in securing this project.

He informed that “He is in talks with the Sindh government regarding the ongoing financial crises at KU, they will soon be announcing a bailout package for KU. They have earlier approved Rs526 million for the reconstruction of water and sewerage system at the campus for which we are deeply grateful.”

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO), KU was busy in efforts of building medical college and hospital since last many years but the present VC Dr Ajmal Khan took personal interest in this project as soon as he assumed charge of his office and also promised to secure this project very soon at the KU’s annual convocation earlier this year.

“In just a span of four months, Vice Chancellor successfully managed to secure this project in the favor of KU”, PRO added.

OUR STAFF REPORTER